Hawg Jaw Que & Brew donates portion of sales to KCMO and KCK fire departments

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Where there's smoke, there is often barbecue in Kansas City. Today a popular metro restaurant is stepping up to help firefighters.

At Hawg Jaw Que & Brew, all day a percentage of money made is going to two local fire departments.

The owner of the restaurant, Nick Silvio, has a special interest in keeping firefighters safe. He's a Kansas City firefighter himself.

Recent studies continue to find more links between between the toxins firefighters are exposed to on the job and cancer diagnoses.

Nick is joining a grassroots fundraiser, donating a percentage of money made today to help purchase extractors for both KCMO and KCK fire departments.

"Extractors" are essentially heavy duty washing machines that remove toxins from the gear after fighting a fire.

The fundraising goal is $210,000. That's enough money for 21 extractors.

"It's awesome that people care about us. We care about our city and if they gave back to West, that's great. It's something we are taking on our shoulders to try to do it," Silvio said.

The restaurant is open until 8 p.m.