Journey will not be rescheduled at Starlight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Here is the message put out on social media Monday morning by Starlight Theatre about the Journey concert that was disrupted and then called off due to severe weather.

“We tried – but due to scheduling conflicts, the July 22 Journey concert that was interrupted by severe weather cannot be rescheduled. We know this isn’t the news you were hoping for, but the concert is officially cancelled.

Tickets purchased with a credit card directly from Starlight Theatre via phone, http://www.kcstarlight.com or box office will be automatically refunded within the next seven business days. Tickets purchased with cash at the Starlight box office must be returned to the box office in person or by mail for a refund. Unless you have a specific question, there is no need to call Starlight. Refunds include service fees.

If you purchased tickets through a third-party source, such as a reseller or broker, you must contact that source to obtain a refund.”