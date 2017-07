× KC Forum: Dancing, Grooming and Care

2017-29 In this week’s KC Forum we learn how dancing was dedicated to the memory of

Emily Silverman and how it has helped hundreds of kids take dance lessons. Care

Beyond the Boulevard helps people who live on the streets and women who

are fresh out of jail get a fresh start with the Grooming project.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com