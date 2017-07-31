Lots of questions, not a lot of answers as police investigate shooting that killed one & injured another

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and a second was taken to the hospital early Monday morning following a shooting on the city’s east side.

It happened near 39th and Elmwood just before 3 a.m.

Police say one person was found dead in the street near 39th and Elmwood. The second person was found injured in the grass near 39th and Cypress and taken to the hospital.

Police believe anywhere from five to six shots were fired — possibly from an automatic weapon.

As of 5 a.m. 39th Street was taped off from Elmwood to Cypress as officers investigated the shooting.

Police did say they had a few witnesses who were cooperating, but if you have information, police ask that you call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477.