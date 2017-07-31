Make Long-Bell Pizza Co.’s pineapple chicken zing & mushroom bacon swiss burger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- July is National Grilling Month, so FOX 4 fired up the grill for the last day of the month with Lee's Summit's Long-Bell Pizza Company to make a tropical chicken sandwich and loaded burger.

Pineapple chicken zing

Ingredients:

2 oz house made Asian sauce for marinating

1 oz house made asian sauce for topping

1 slice pineapple

2 slices swiss cheese

1 6oz chicken breast

1 oz mayo

1 oz red onion

1 burger bun

Directions:

Marinate the chicken breast with the asian sauce.

Grill chicken

Top with pineapple and swiss cheese to melt

Toast bun. put mayo and onion on bottom bun.

Top with chicken/pineapple/swiss

Drizzle with Asian sauce

Add top bun

Mushroom bacon swiss burger

Ingredients:

1 oz roasted garlic thyme aioli

2 oz beer braised mushrooms

2 slices swiss

2 beef patties

2 slices bacon

1 burger bun

Directions:

Season and grill patties

Sop with mushrooms and swiss cheese

Toast bun, ad aioli to bottom and top bun

Top burger with bacon

Place on bun

