Make Long-Bell Pizza Co.’s pineapple chicken zing & mushroom bacon swiss burger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- July is National Grilling Month, so FOX 4 fired up the grill for the last day of the month with Lee's Summit's Long-Bell Pizza Company to make a tropical chicken sandwich and loaded burger.
Pineapple chicken zing
Ingredients:
2 oz house made Asian sauce for marinating
1 oz house made asian sauce for topping
1 slice pineapple
2 slices swiss cheese
1 6oz chicken breast
1 oz mayo
1 oz red onion
1 burger bun
Directions:
Marinate the chicken breast with the asian sauce.
Grill chicken
Top with pineapple and swiss cheese to melt
Toast bun. put mayo and onion on bottom bun.
Top with chicken/pineapple/swiss
Drizzle with Asian sauce
Add top bun
Mushroom bacon swiss burger
Ingredients:
1 oz roasted garlic thyme aioli
2 oz beer braised mushrooms
2 slices swiss
2 beef patties
2 slices bacon
1 burger bun
Directions:
Season and grill patties
Sop with mushrooms and swiss cheese
Toast bun, ad aioli to bottom and top bun
Top burger with bacon
Place on bun
