Man in custody after allegedly shooting at vehicles near 39th and Main

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person was taken into custody Monday after allegedly shooting towards people.

Police say at 9:27 a.m. they received a report that shots had been fired near 39th and Main.

Kari Thompson with the Kansas City Police Department says a man was shooting at cars at this location.

Responding officers quickly found the man and took him into custody at 9:35 a.m.

"I went up to the top unit and saw a man at the corner of the Blind Tiger, and it looked like he was in a --and I couldn't tell, but it looked like he was in a shootout because he kept poking his head around the corner and yelling at someone or something," witness Ty Turner said. "Standing there for a while --probably like a minute before anyone got up here. I just saw him shoot one shot towards the street. I don't know who it was at or what it was at."

Police say two victims said they had been involved in a civil dispute with the suspect who shot at them as they left the area.

No one was physically injured, but one vehicle did sustain damage.

Neighbors say police responded quickly and the suspect set his rifle down on the sidewalk as soon as officers pulled up.

Police say he surrendered peacefully.

Neighbors tell FOX 4 the arrest happened in front of a building that's used as a Narcotics Anonymous hall. It's not known yet whether that has a connection to this incident.