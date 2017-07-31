KC med-tech fired after nurse says she caught tech sexually assaulting elderly, non-verbal patient at Truman Lakewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Truman Medical Centers announced Monday afternoon that the technician accused of sexually assaulting an elderly patient on Friday at the Lakewood long-term care facility, has been fired.

Police confirmed to FOX 4 News on Sunday they are investigating a sexual assault that happened at Truman Medical Center's Lakewood Campus, 7900 Lee's Summit Road. Police were called there at about 2 a.m. on Friday on a report of a sexual assault. A spokeswoman for the hospital said the incident happened in the long-term care center.

The hospital issued a statement that said a nurse walked into a resident's room and observed a medical care technician having inappropriate contact with the resident.

An individual who works at the hospital, who does not want to be identified, told FOX 4 the suspect tried to force the patient to perform a sex act. The individual said the victim is not verbal.

According to that employee, the suspect has worked at the hospital for around eight years and recently finished school to be a nurse at the hospital. FOX 4 is not naming the suspect until that person is formally charged with a crime. Hospital staff confirm the suspect will not be allowed back to work until the investigation is complete.

The statement on Monday said:

The Truman Medical Centers medical care technician involved in the alleged incident at our Long Term Care facility at TMC Lakewood has been terminated. He is no longer employed by TMC and will not be permitted on the TMC Lakewood Campus.

As we said yesterday, Truman Medical Centers’ number one priority is patient safety. The organization has zero tolerance for any employee putting those in our care in harm’s way.

TMC will continue to work with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Kansas City, Missouri Police. We won’t rest until all investigations are complete, and the resident’s family has the answers it deserves about this incident.

If you suspect elder abuse of any kind, the following resources and hotlines are recommended:

https://ncea.acl.gov/resources/state.html#Kansas

https://ncea.acl.gov/resources/state.html#Missouri

On Sunday, a hospital spokeswoman also released the following information in a statement: