Mo. student loan defaulters might be off the hook due to missing or false paperwork

If creditors are after you because you have defaulted on your student loan payments, this could be your lucky day.

There’s at least $5 billion in student loan debt that may never be collected because the documents proving who owns the debt are either missing or have been ruled fake, according to Independence Attorney Ken McClain.

Missouri court records show that thousands of lawsuits have been filed in Missouri alone by the National Collegiate Student Loan Trust which has filed suit against former students for not paying back college loans.

Judges from across the country have already dismissed dozens of these lawsuits on the grounds that the Trust lacked any paperwork proving it had the right to collect the debt, which was purchased from banks that were the original lenders.

“The point is that these people do not have the ability to repay them and they need some relief and this company has not played by the rules in order to recover them,” McClain said. Many of these students may owe the money to the original banks, but they don’t owe it to the Trust, McClain said.

McClain said what’s happening with student loan debt is similar to what happened with subprime mortgage loans. Judges ruled in many of those cases that the loans were uncollectible because of missing or fake documentation. McClain encouraged people being sued by the Trust to seek the advice of an attorney.