Olathe Police investigating murder-suicide in Prairie Brook neighborhood

Posted 7:34 pm, July 31, 2017, by , Updated at 07:43PM, July 31, 2017

OLATHE, Kan. — Investigators are in the Prairie Brook neighborhood on Monday where police say there’s been a murder-suicide. Officers are specifically in the 24200 block of W. 109th Terrace, just off of K-7 and College Boulevard.

Police say the call went out at about 1:30 p.m., where officers were sent for a medical response. They found an adult woman dead from a gunshot wound inside the home, and took a man to the hospital who also had a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased, police say they aren’t looking for any suspects.

The case is under investigation, if you have any information that will help police, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

