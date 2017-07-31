Olathe Police investigating murder-suicide in Prairie Brook neighborhood

OLATHE, Kan. — Investigators are in the Prairie Brook neighborhood on Monday where police say there’s been a murder-suicide. Officers are specifically in the 24200 block of W. 109th Terrace, just off of K-7 and College Boulevard.

Police say the call went out at about 1:30 p.m., where officers were sent for a medical response. They found an adult woman dead from a gunshot wound inside the home, and took a man to the hospital who also had a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased, police say they aren’t looking for any suspects.

Best friends of possible murder-suicide victim in Olathe’s Prairie Brook neighborhood tell me she was an amazing mom. pic.twitter.com/mue9BRfQfE — Dave D’Marko (@DaveDMarko) August 1, 2017

The case is under investigation, if you have any information that will help police, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

