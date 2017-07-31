Popular app described as a ‘perfect platform’ for bullies worries parents, prosecutors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While families get ready to send their children back to school, some in law enforcement believe parents have an urgent new homework assignment. There’s a popular new app that some describe as a "perfect platform" for bullies.

The new app is called "Sarahah," and it's the number one download on the iTunes app store.

It`s a social media platform where people can send anonymous comments to other people. The developers say it was designed so businesses and co-workers could send honest feedback. But as we`ve seen before, that`s not how many teens are using it.

“It's an anonymous app that allows you to leave what they call constructive messages,” said 14-year-old Sameera Elmasri

If there’s a teenager in your house, chances are, they know about Sarahah. Many teens are punching up the app several times a day, craving that instant feedback.

“It can make your day too, you can get compliments,” added 16-year-old Arieona Perry.

Although Perry is quick to admit, it’s not all anonymous love and support on Sarahah.

“One of my friends gets called ugly out a lot,” she said.

There’s even more blistering reviews on the app store: "Another app for kids to anonymously bully each other!" read one.

Another review: "No love just hateful messages"

“Whatever you put on the internet, authorities can probably figure out who put it there,” said Eric Zahnd, Platte County Prosecuting Attorney.

Zahnd has a warning for all parents and teens who may think anonymous messaging can be harmless.

“And of course we've seen incidents where, because of online bullying, people have engaged in self harm. Some people, sadly, have even ended up committing suicide. Kids killing themselves because of online bullying.”

FOX 4 reached out to the developers of the Sarahah app for a statement, we did not hear back. But the makers of the app, however, did put out a statement in response to a rumor that all of the people who use Sarahah would be identified.

That's a hoax, according to an online post from the company, there is no plan to reveal anyone's identity on the app.

But prosecutors say anyone using the app should bear in mind that, in the case of a criminal investigation, even companies promising anonymity can be compelled to reveal information with a court order.