Salvy Smash: Royals catcher slams ball out of Fenway right into Red Sox employee’s vehicle

BOSTON — Salvador Perez slammed a baseball 417-feet out of Fenway Park Friday, but no one expected it to have such a smashing finish.

That ball landed on an SUV parked right behind Fenway. It smashed the windshield.

Fox 4 tracked down the owner of that car, but he couldn’t do an interview with because he works for the Red Sox. He says the Red Sox are covering the cost of his windshield repair.

Joel Goldberg from Fox Sports Midwest says Salvy is aware of what happened.

The Royals went on to win that game 4 to 2.

Yeah that dinger last night from @SalvadorPerez15 did land. On my windshield. pic.twitter.com/2KZcwftkEr — RJ Marceau (@RJ_Marceau) July 29, 2017