Scores of people ‘speechless’ after seeing naked man in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- "Man it was just insane. There's no other way to describe it," said Megan Engleman, a bartender at 715 Restaurant in downtown Lawrence.

"It was just crazy. He likes to do it, so what do you do about it?" asked J.T. Chen.

A number of passers-by and workers along the popular downtown district still have plenty to say about the Sunday surprise that's left so many people still shaking their heads and laughing hysterically.

"It's just so funny and those pictures weren't even flattering," added Megan Engleman.

Engleman was one of the first to see 34-year-old Christopher Carlson strolling down several streets naked.

"I was shaking up my drinks and I just happen to look up out the window and oh my God I just could not believe it. He was just so casual about it and yes it was all just hanging out," recalled Engleman with a hearty laugh.

That man walked all the way passed Starbucks and down here by 9th and Massachusetts wearing no clothes or shoes at all. It was very offensive to me because kids and families were out. It was a Sunday. I just didn't think it was right, says another woman who was visibly disappointed and upset by Christopher Carlson's bold move to bare his private parts in public.

Police say around two Sunday afternoon they first spotted Carlson in the nude by all the popular restaurants and shops. Officers cited Carlson for indecent exposure, fined him $500.00 and then let him go.

"He was definitely in his birthday suit. It must have been his birthday. We don't know," added an intrigued Megan Engleman.

However, about two-and-a-half hours later, more disbelief.

Police say a cab driver told them after he picked up Carlson from the Douglas County jail he took him back downtown.

The driver told police when Carlson couldn't pay his fare, the Riley, Kansas man suddenly took off all his clothes, left them in the driver's taxi and then just took off again - naked!

"Why would anyone do that? It just doesn't make any sense. He must have thought he was displaying art," said another woman who just couldn't stop laughing.

In the state of Kansas, such public nudity is not considered to be lewd behavior, but in the city of Lawrence it is a misdemeanor offense.

Monday night, Christopher Carlson was still in jail on two counts of indecent exposure and one count of theft of services. Carlson will likely be wearing an orange, jail jump suit when he stands before a municipal judge.

"All I can say is I'm glad that we have the city ordinance prohibiting that kind of thing. I mean really Mr. Carlson? Let's keep it weird Lawrence, but not that weird," Lisa Braun said laughingly.