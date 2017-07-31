× Suspect taken to hospital after crashing into police cruiser in stolen vehicle then fleeing

RAYTOWN, Mo. — One person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries Monday after leading police on a chase in Raytown.

Police say around 1:13 a.m., the suspect rammed into an unoccupied police cruiser with a stolen vehicle and fled from police.

Police pursued the vehicle from the 5200 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard to the area near The Paseo and I-70, where a brief standoff occurred.

Raytown Police were assisted by the Jackson County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas City, Mo. Police Department. The suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was treated and released and charges are pending.