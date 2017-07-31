Tomato tasting and BLT competition to raise money for veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Local Pig, 2618 Guinotte Ave., is the place to be on Saturday morning, August 5th for a free, fun and family-friendly event centered around tomatoes and BLTs.

To participate, bring a tomato-themed dish to share, labeled ripe tomatoes from your garden or another side dish to share.

After the tomato tasting finishes (It begins at 9 a.m.), it will be time for the BLT Challenge. If you want to participate, it's $5 to enter. If you want to judge, it's a $25 donation.

The event is a fundraiser for Slow Food KC and the Veterans Community Project with proceeds going to help build and maintain therapy gardens for homeless veterans.

