Unlike most in the metro, urban grower finds purpose for pesky Japanese beetles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - An urban grower is taking advantage of the massive amount of Japanese beetles in the metro right now. Staff at Antioch Urban Growers are feeding the beetles to their chickens.

"Beetles are an incredibly high protein source and with chickens and eggs that is something you want, so yeah we are making the most of it, catching their dinner for them and making them happy chickens," said owner Mark Samborski.

He said he uses a beetle trap bag to catch thousands of beetles each day. Samborski said the chickens love to eat the beetles alive or dead.

FOX 4 learned about ways you can get rid of the beetles if they are destroying your garden or plants.

Staff at the Service Garden Center in Kansas City said there are a handful of different pesticides you can purchase. They said you can also purchase the beetle trap bags for around $10 many places. Staff said you should make sure you place the bags at least 30 feet away from any vegetation.

"They are very affective at attracting the beetles but they will also bring additional beetles in," said Kurt Winkler, with the Service Garden Center.

Staff said you first might notice 30 beetles on a plant and within a few days you will see thousands. He said they can ruin an entire rose plant overnight.

Winkler told FOX 4 thankfully the Japanese beetles will soon leave our area. He said they typically emerge in mid-June and are gone around August first.