White House extends invitation to CEO of Olathe-based security firm for special meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A company in Johnson County has the attention of the White House.

Stonelock, an Olathe-based security firm, has invented and marketed facial-recognition software that resembles something from a science-fiction film. The company's software recognizes faces, and uses them as keys for access.

On Monday, Stonelock announced that its CEO, Colleen Dunlap, will take part in a special meeting at the White House on Tuesday, meeting with Pres. Donald Trump and other small business leaders. Also on Monday, Stonelock got a visit from U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder (R - Kansas) who got a tour of Stonelock's high-tech facility. Stonelock's leadership team gave Rep. Yoder, who makes his home in Johnson County, a demonstration of its software, a homegrown Kansas product.

While Stonelock's facial recognition gear is high-tech, the function is simple. The security system's biometric boxes are mounted beside secure doors. The readers are designed to recognize the faces of whomever visits the door. If it recognizes the face that's attempting to enter, it grants access. If the face is that of a stranger to the system, the door remains locked, and the system makes visual record of the attempted breach.

"What they're doing here is the future for what we're all going to see everywhere, which is facial recognition," Rep. Yoder said.

Stonelock's leaders say the company is doing work with 35 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The company employs 15 people in Olathe, and its managers say they'd like to grow.

Dunlap, whose product has prompted Pres. Trump to invite her to the Made in America forum, says manufacturing is her life's calling. The White House says Tuesday's consortium is meant to help seek ways to revive American small businesses.

"What I'm hopeful for is to go and learn more about Made in America. That's what we're doing. We're bringing manufacturing back to the States. That's one of our main goals," Dunlap told reporters on Monday.

Rep. Yoder emphasized his stance on tech-related privacy issues. He says he's opposed to government's attempts to create backdoors, where federal agencies could read a user's email or text messages without a warrant. Proponents of the idea say that could be of service to law enforcement and national security officials.

"The Fourth Amendment has to apply to our digital information, to our emails, just like our paper mail. A lot of folks in Washington don't get that concept. They believe we don't have an expectation of privacy in our emails or our text messages," Rep. Yoder said.

Yoder praised companies such as Stonelock for their potential to fuel "Silicon Prairie," and keep tech firms in the midwest from the temptation to relocate to California.

On the subject of the Affordable Care Act, Yoder says "repeal and replace" is taking a backseat to '"repeal and repair." Rep. Yoder, 41, says Republicans and Democrats have each failed in party-friendly attempts to reform ACA, and now, he says it's time to combine forces.

"I think the American people expect us to work together to solve healthcare for everyone. That's going to require Democrats and Republicans to be at the table. I'm willing to be at that table. I'm hoping Democrats will join me and meet us halfway," Rep. Yoder said.

The congressman has also been a supporter of Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, who is Pres. Trump's choice to lead the Office of International Religious Freedom. Rep. Yoder says it's up to Brownback, or, potentially, Lt Gov. Jeff Colyer, to re-emphasize public education in the Sunflower State and restore the Kansas tax code.

Dunlap flew to Washington D.C. on Monday afternoon. She's expected to address reporters on Tuesday after her meeting at the White House.