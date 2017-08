× Asphalt truck crash causes closure of I-670 WB in Downtown Loop before 13th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a crash involving an asphalt truck is creating a travel headache in the downtown loop on Tuesday afternoon.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 670 are currently closed before 13th Street due to the crash.

FOX 4 is working to gather more information about injuries and what led up to the crash, you can monitor traffic by clicking this link.