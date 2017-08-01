Confronted by an aggressive driver, metro woman hits record as man kicks her door, smashes mirror

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man punched the mirror on a woman’s car after she said he veered into her lane on her way to school Tuesday morning. The woman said as the pair pulled up to a Kansas City intersection, the stranger banged on her window, kicked the door, then smashed his fist into the mirror.

Jessica Welch takes the same route every morning to school -- which includes a narrow stretch on Linwood. She said a man veered into her lane Tuesday morning.

“I started noticing that he was getting really aggressive,” Welch said.

The medical assistant student said she has no idea what she did that would’ve made him mad, but that she was going the speed limit of miles per hour. Welch said when they got to Main, she was in the left lane and he was in the right.

“I noticed that he put his truck in park and that’s honestly when I was the most terrified. I thought something was going to happen to me," she said.

That’s when Welch said she grabbed her phone and hit record.

“He came over to me and started banging on my window and that’s when he said, ‘I’ll teach you a ----ing lesson,’ and then punched my mirror and shattered it.”

She said the man got back into his truck and sped off. A witness took down part of a plate number but Welch said she wasn’t sure she got the whole thing. She said that’s why she shared the video she captured.

“Maybe help me identify who he is, and hopefully he realizes that violence isn’t the best option,” Welch said.

Welch said KCPD officers took and report and she’s waiting to hear from detectives.