Family Conservancy says parents should begin establishing relationship with teachers before school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- School is starting in the next couple of weeks and now is the time for parents to begin establishing a relationship with teachers.

Debbie Karlstrand, parenting expert from The Family Conservancy, visited FOX 4 Tuesday, Aug. 1 with steps to take to build a positive teacher-parent relationship.

In the video player above, Debbie explains how each tip will help contribute to your child's success in the classroom.

If you would like more information you can contact The Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.