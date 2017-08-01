× Family settles with Walmart over sale of firearm used to kill grandfather, grandson at Jewish Comm. Ctr.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.— The family of two people fatally shot outside the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park has settled a lawsuit with Walmart over one of the guns used in the shooting.

The Corporon family says the settlement’s terms with Walmart are confidential.

William Corporon and his grandson, Reat Underwood, were killed in April 2014 by Frazier Glenn Cross Jr., who was

trying to kill Jews. He also killed Terri LaManno at a nearby care center. None of the victims was Jewish.

The lawsuit contends at least one Walmart employee was present when another man bought the shotgun used to kill Corporon and Underwood at a Walmart in Republic, Missouri. Miller could not buy a gun because he was a felon.

A similar lawsuit filed by LaManno’s family is pending.

The Corporon family released the following statement:

“The Corporon family pursued these cases to help ensure that firearms retailers follow the law. Straw purchases are one of the primary ways that criminals obtain firearms, and retailers must exercise vigilance in spotting and stopping suspected straw purchases. The Corporon family is grateful for the support it has received from the community following the April 13, 2014, tragedy and will continue its efforts to honor Dr. Corporon and Reat through the Faith Always Wins Foundation and its annual event, SevenDays: Make a Ripple, Change the World.”