Firefighter treated for heat exposure, crews extinguish blaze at vacant Overland Park home

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Fire Department says no one was home when crews responded to a house fire at 156th Terrace and Bond on Tuesday afternoon, but one firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exposure.

Firefighters went to the house at about 2:30 p.m. where smoke was coming from the back side of a two-story home, neighbors say the family that lives there is out of town.

Fire was found in a back dining area, and burned a hole through the first floor according to a news release. Crews knocked the fire down in about 20 minutes.

There is smoke damage throughout the home, and significant fire damage in the basement and back of the home. The cause is under investigation.