Friends, community shocked and struggling to make sense of Olathe murder-suicide

OLATHE Kan. -- The victims in Monday's murder-suicide in the Prairie Brook neighborhood in Olathe have been identified as Philip and Amy Mabion, both 36 years old.

Police say Philip shot and killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself. Sources tell FOX 4 that the couple's 12-year-old son found his parents inside the home, his mother dead and his father clinging to life. Philip later died at the hospital.

The couple also have 9 and 6-year-old children.

The news does not make sense to people who knew Philip Mabion, like the crew at Boulevard Barber Shop where Mabion got his hair cut every Friday. Barber Daniel Sandoval says Mabion was popular among staff and customers and made everyone feel good. He has a client who would come in just to see Mabion.

"He said, 'man, uh, I will be back in three weeks but schedule me the same time Philip is in here, next time I come I want to see Philip,'" said Sandoval of his client's request. "In three weeks he won't see Philip."

Andrew Herrick has cut Mabion's hair for 5 years and for several of those years, the two worked out almost every day. He says during that time, the two talked about a lot of different things, including Mabion's marriage.

"It is just one of those things to know you are not in it alone, everybody struggles in their marriage," said Herrick. "Definitely no signs of something like this happening."

June 1, Amy Mabion filed for divorce from Philip, citing incompatibility and was granted an ex-parte order. There are no specific allegations of abuse listed in the court paperwork.

Herrick says the couple was working on their marriage and still living together. Two weeks ago, the Mabion family went on a vacation to the Dominican Republic. Just last Friday, Mabion told Herrick about the trip when he went for his haircut.

"He said it was amazing, we got along great, and that he felt like things were going in the right direction," said Herrick.

Amy Mabion's friends say she was an amazing mother and wife. No one would not comment on the state of the couple's marriage, but did say no one would have expected it to end this way.

The Mabion's three children are safe, staying with family. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Mabion children.