From one veteran to another, the trend of paying it forward continues to help local family

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A local veteran payed it forward to a fellow veteran in need of a car in Overland Park Tuesday.

Nicholas Tirre recently lost his job that provided him with a vehicle.

The veteran says looking for a new job has been difficult because he and his wife share a car. They put the word out about their unfortunate situation, and two days later they got word another veteran is stepping up to help.

Kevin Sprague was recently surprised with complete dental work, donated by a local dentist. Now he and his brother are paying it forward.

When they heard Nicholas' story, they jumped at the opportunity to donate a Mercury Sable that belonged to their father. The men say it's the least they can do.

"I just shared the post," Sprague said. "If FISH comes up with something, I always share the post on Facebook, and my brother Trevor got in contact with me talking about dad's car. It was just a perfect fit. We were able to give back after they helped me."

All of this was made possible because of an organization called FISH or Friends In Service of Heroes.