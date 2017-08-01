Grandview family faces uphill battle after flood waters destroy most of their belongings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- Thursday morning was the beginning of a long road for Lincoln Edgar and his family.

"When I woke up to get ready for work Thursday morning, I stepped down and noticed that my whole place was submerged in 10 inches of water," Edgar said.

Flood waters destroyed most of their belongings.

"We lost entertainment systems, we had to scrap everything, we lost our stove, had flood damage to the fridge and all the food that was in there, we lost to flood damage," he said.

They have also been without hot water. Many of Edgar's neighbors woke up to similar damages and are fighting to pick up the pieces almost a week later.

"Starting over and rebuilding when we were just going paycheck to paycheck. It's a struggle to try and live," he said.

Edgar said most of his neighborhood have received assistance but it's those that he hasn't heard from that has been most disappointing.

"Right now, we've heard from nobody. I haven't heard from my landlord. For me and my family, it makes us feel lost. It makes us feel hopeless, makes us feel that they don't even care," Edgar said.

But despite the uphill battle they face, Edgar believes his family and community will make it through.

"I'm praying for not just me but the other families that are going through this struggle and to hold your heads up and just keep going," he said.

The City of Grandview said the estimated damage will exceed $2 million.