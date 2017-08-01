Job of the Day: August 2017
If you’re an employer and want to submit a job opening, click here.
The following are job openings posted for the month of August.
August 1
1. Ransom Memorial Hospital Ottawa, Ks.
Intensive Care Unit
RN
http://www.ransom.org
2. Circuit Court Of Jackson Co., Mo.
Security Officer
http://www.16thcircuit.org
August 2
1. Sedalia, Mo.
Community Development Dept.
Chief Building Official
http://www.cityofsedalia.com
2. Unified Government of Wyandotte Co.Kansas City, Kan.
Public Works Dept.
Information Systems Analyst
http://www.wycokck.org
August 3
1. Unified Government of Wyandotte Co.Kansas City, Kan.
Public Works Dept.
Staff Engineer
http://www.wycokck.org
2. St. Joseph, Mo.
Police Officer
http://www.stjoemo.info
August 4
1. Jefferson Co., Kan.
911 Call Taker/Dispatcher
http://www.jfcountyks.com
2. Sedalia, Mo.
Animal Control Officer
http://www.cityofsedalia.com