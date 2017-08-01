Job of the Day: August 2017

Posted 11:41 am, August 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:45AM, August 1, 2017

If you’re an employer and want to submit a job opening, click here.

The following are job openings posted for the month of August.

August 1

1. Ransom Memorial Hospital Ottawa, Ks.

Intensive Care Unit
RN
http://www.ransom.org

2. Circuit Court Of Jackson Co., Mo.
Security Officer
http://www.16thcircuit.org

August 2

1. Sedalia, Mo.
Community Development Dept.
Chief Building Official
http://www.cityofsedalia.com

2. Unified Government of Wyandotte Co.Kansas City, Kan.
Public Works Dept.
Information Systems Analyst
http://www.wycokck.org

August 3

1. Unified Government of Wyandotte Co.Kansas City, Kan.
Public Works Dept.
Staff Engineer
http://www.wycokck.org

2. St. Joseph, Mo.
Police Officer
http://www.stjoemo.info

August 4

1. Jefferson Co., Kan.
911 Call Taker/Dispatcher
http://www.jfcountyks.com

2. Sedalia, Mo.
Animal Control Officer
http://www.cityofsedalia.com