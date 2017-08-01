Kansas Highway Patrol: Mission man and Leawood man killed in Topeka plane crash

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people were killed when the plane in which they were in crashed near an airport in Topeka, Kansas.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the victims of the crash shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday were identified as 76-year-old pilot William Leeds of Mission and 55-year-old co-pilot James Bergman of Leawood. Both men died at the scene.

The patrol says the 1965 Piper PA-30 fixed wing multi-engine airplane went down near Philip Billard Municipal Airport.

Federal investigators were expected to help determine what caused the crash.