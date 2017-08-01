× Charges filed against KC man who shot at cars to get police attention, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 57-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with Unlawful Use of Weapon and another felony for firing a weapon Monday in a busy Midtown Kansas City neighborhood.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed these charges against Brett Lambi: Unlawful Use of a Weapon, a Class B felony, and Armed Criminal Action. According to court records, Kansas City police responded on Monday morning to reports of gunshots being fired in the area of 39th and Main Street. They contacted Lambi who stated he had fired a weapon to get the attention of police. An assault rifle and ammunition were recovered from the area. Victim’s told police they were driving in the area when Lambi, standing in front of 3945 Main, raised an assault rifle and fired. Neither victim or their vehicle was struck. Another victim reported his front tire was flattened by a shot. A witness reported hearing at least six gunshots and seeing Lambi shooting a rifle.

It happened at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. Responding officers quickly found the suspect and took him into custody at 9:35 a.m.

“I went up to the top unit and saw a man at the corner of the Blind Tiger, and it looked like he was in a –and I couldn’t tell, but it looked like he was in a shootout because he kept poking his head around the corner and yelling at someone or something,” witness Ty Turner said. “Standing there for a while –probably like a minute before anyone got up here. I just saw him shoot one shot towards the street. I don’t know who it was at or what it was at.”

Neighbors tell FOX 4 the arrest happened in front of a building that’s used as a Narcotics Anonymous hall. It’s not known yet whether that has a connection to this incident.

Prosecutors requested a $75,000 bond for Lambi.