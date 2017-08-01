Missouri faces class action lawsuit for juvenile offender sentences

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling looked like it would give juveniles serving life sentences without parole a chance at freedom. But now the Missouri Department of Corrections is facing a class action lawsuit alleging the state’s parole process isn’t giving those inmates a fair shot at being released.

The family of Johnathan Collier, 43, was one of more than 80 Missouri families hoping the Supreme Court ruling would lead to their loved one's release.

The adult who Collier says shot into a Raytown home and killed a man was out of prison after 15 years. Collier, 17 at the time, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 1990 murder.

But in the 2012 ruling "Miller vs Alabama" the U.S. Supreme Court called sentences like Collier's unconstitutional. In 2016 it ruled all such sentences prior to 2012 should be reviewed.

Kansas City attorney Kent Gipson represents nine Missouri inmates affected by the Supreme Court ruling.

“I thought it was clear they were illegally sentenced and the obvious remedy would just be to send them back to be re-sentenced. Boy was I wrong!" Gipson exclaimed.

“We couldn’t believe it, how could this happen?" Collier's grandmother Lily Booker said of the parole board's decision to deny her grandson parole.

"The Supreme Court announcing they were going to change the ruling for anyone 18 and under reverse it and then not go through with their word?”

The issue is Missouri’s interpretation of the Supreme Court ruling. Unlike many states, juvenile offenders aren’t getting new sentences, instead they can get parole hearings after 25 years. But Gipson says the hearings without witnesses or legal counsel appear to be just for show.

“None of these men who have been up for parole have gotten out," Gipson said.

The MacArthur Justice Center says only three of the 23 who have had parole hearings were given parole dates in the future. The St. Louis-based group is suing the Missouri Department of Corrections for what it calls "the blatant disregard of the constitutional rights of youthful offenders.

“This has really turned into a big mess. We’re going to be litigating these cases for the rest of my lifetime. I just told one of my client, I hope it’s not for the rest of their lifetime," Gipson said.

Collier's family says he works as a pastor at South Central Correctional Center teaching young inmates.

“I pray that I will live long enough to see him be free," Booker said.

“The older I get the more I need him to be home to help me," said his mother Joann McCray, who suffers from cerebral palsy.

Collier can ask for another parole hearing in five years. His attorney plans to file an appeal with the court this month.

The Missouri Department of Corrections did not return calls seeking comment on the class action lawsuit.