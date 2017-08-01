× More competition is making Chiefs defense step up their game

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Chiefs on Monday had one of their longest practices so far at training camp in St. Joseph. They wore just helmets and shoulder pads and practiced more than two hours.

Running back Spencer Ware sat out with an ankle injury. Linebacker Derrick Johnson missed because he spent the morning at the dentist.

The Chiefs have 15 linebackers in training camp, including Kevin Pierre Lewis, whom the Chiefs got in a trade with Seattle. Third-year player Ramik Wilson started a handful of games at the end of last season.

Wilson feels like it’s a team effort to make much-needed improvements to the Chiefs’ rush defense.

“We watched film on it, talked about how we can improve. We got some new guys in now, more competition and we’re all getting better and most importantly, our communication is better so we got a lot of depth and a lot of great players. There’s some good competition out there and it’s going to raise the level for all of us, so we’re all getting better,” Wilson said.

The first preseason game is Friday, Aug. 11th at 8 p.m. against the 49ers. There are eight practices between now and then.

