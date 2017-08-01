National Night Out encourages communities to come together, meet local officers & help make neighborhood safer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRIAM, Kan. -- On Tuesday people will have a chance to help make their neighborhood safer as part of National Night Out – where police officers meet with the communities they serve.

Vavra Park in Merriam is just one of the many places throughout the metro where police officers will meet with the community. This block party will start at 6:30 p.m. and include free food, drinks, games and contests. The goal is to create better relationships with those who serve and protect our neighborhoods.

Cities across the nation have taken part in this event the past 33 years. It all began in 1984 as a way for police officers to get to know the people they serve, plus it’s a way for neighbors to share some of their concerns with police.

Many local police departments will be hosting National Night Out events Tuesday at a park near you, and all are invited to attend the free event.

Also happening Tuesday, two former state lawmakers are trying to negotiate a ceasefire in Kansas City to end all the violence.

Kansas City police have been investigating a higher than usual number of murders this year. So far, 86 people have been killed in Kansas City – that’s 26 more homicides than this time last year.

These lawmakers are using a mediation specialist and back channels to try and get people to put down their guns and quit killing each other. They will present their plan to the public Tuesday afternoon.

So multiple efforts being made Tuesday to keep metro streets safe and end the violence plaguing so many neighborhoods.

Local National Night Out events:

Merriam:

Vavra Park, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Free food, games, contests

Overland Park:

Kessler Park, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Free food, drinks and school supplies

KCMO:

Budd Park

6-9 p.m.

Shawnee:

Cosentino's Price Chopper, 22210 W. 66th St., 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Platte City:

Main Street, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

KCK:

National Guard Armory, 18th and Ridge, 5-8:30 p.m.