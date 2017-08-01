Police identify Olathe couple killed in murder-suicide at home, still surrounded in police tape

OLATHE, Kan. — The couple killed in Monday’s murder-suicide in Olathe has been identified as Amy Mabion, 36, and her husband Philip Mabion, 36.

Officers were dispatched the couple’s home in the 24200 block of W. 109th Terrace, just off of K-7 and College Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. Monday for a medical response.

Responding officers found Amy dead inside the home, and took Philip to the hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced dead.

Police say they aren’t looking for any suspects. Their home was still taped off as a crime scene as of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Friends of Amy told FOX 4 that she was a great person and an amazing mom.

Best friends of possible murder-suicide victim in Olathe's Prairie Brook neighborhood tell me she was an amazing mom.

GoFundMe account has been set up to help aid the children they leave behind and in the expenses the family will incur.

