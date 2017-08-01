Popcorn Bag home video reviews: Going in Style, The Circle and Colossal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "Going in Style" stylish? "The Circle" square? "Colossal" huge? Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

1) GOING IN STYLE (PG-13)

Warner Brothers

The presence of Oscar winners Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin give the broad, shopworn buddy comedy “Going in Style” a very big boost. A loose remake of the 1979 George Burns movie of the same name, “Going in Style” is about s three retirees who, faced with financial difficulties, decide to rob a bank.

Director Zach Braff takes a very lighthearted approach to the material and, as a result, it’s less credible than the thoughtful original. But, thankfully, the three stars bring innate likability and class to their roles. “Going in Style” may lack style, but it’s a crowd-pleaser.

Shawn says, “Sometimes pedestrian premises are fun to watch. Especially when the cast is this charming.”

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) THE CIRCLE (PG-13)

STX Films

So what's the downside of our obsession with social media? The new thriller "The Circle," based on Dave Egger's novel, focuses on the possibility of Big Brother's dystopian grip and a loss of privacy. Emma Watson plays a wide-eyed innocent who confronts corporate villain Tom Hanks and his nefarious plans.

"The Circle" has a great premise and strong cast, but suffers from some plot holes and the setup requires viewers to make a few too many leaps of faith.

SHAWN says "The Circle" attempts to be a smart movie about internet privacy but just comes across as dumb on all levels. Even Tom Hanks drowns in the mind-numbing idiocies of the script.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

3) COLOSSAL (R)

NEON

“Colossal” is a well-acted cinematic experiment that doesn’t always work. Still, you have to give it credit for originality. Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway and KC’s Jason Sudeikis star in this sci-fi drama about an alcoholic woman who discovers that her movements manipulate a giant monster that’s destroying Seoul, Korea. It’s an allegory as overwhelming as its destructive creature, but it’s thoughtful even in its weaknesses.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

