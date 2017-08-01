× Pressure cooker recipes for fast and easy (and tasty) cooking

Pressure cooker recipes from Jim Pittman of Black Tie Desserts:

Black Bean Recipe

1 pound dried black beans

One onion quartered

2-3 celery ribs cut n half or thirds just so they fit in pot

2-3 whole garlic cloves you can leave peel on if you like they will be discarded

1-2 bay leaves

8 cups water

2 tsp olive oil or cooking oil for every cup of beans to prevent foaming

Put dried beans in bottom of pressure cooker (no overnight soaking needed)

Add water and all other ingredients ending with oil to prevent foaming

I use an electric countertop pressure cooker that automatically starts counting down once it has reached full pressure. You need to process for 32 minutes. If you use a stovetop pot just start timing once it has reached pressurization.

Let pressure release naturally, this may take a while, maybe fifteen-20 minutes.

I believe all pressure cookers have an indicator showing when the pot is pressurized and when it is safe to open. I always tilt the lid away from myself with the bottom edge of the lid in the pot so any condensation will drip back in pot and you won’t get burned from the steam.

Remove the vegetables with a skimmer or slotted spoon and drain the beans in a colander. Reserve some of the cooking liquid if you like for thinning bean dips, etc.

This is a very basic recipe that you can turn into so many different things Iike black bean soup, black bean chili, Use them in tacos, stir frys, etc.

Barbecued Pork Recipe

1/2 TBsp canola/cooking oil

4 pounds country style pork ribs (you can use boneless but I think you will get better flavor with

Bone in ribs)

1 large onion peeled and thinly sliced

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

2 TBsp brown sugar

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

2 cups barbecue sauce home made or store bought. Whatever you like.

Add oil to pot and heat

Add ribs in batches and brown and set aside.

Return ribs to pressure cooker.

Add onion, vinegar, brown sugar, and salt and pepper

Process on high pressure for 45 minutes .

Allow pressure to release naturally

Let ribs cool in their cooking liquid until they are cool enough to handle to remove bones.

Discard bones and pork fat reserving 1/2 cup cooking liquid. ( you could use the bones in stock or soup)

Return pork to pressure cooker along with barbecue sauce and reserved 1/2 cup cooking liquid.

Secure lid and process on low pressure for 3 minutes.

Use quick pressure release

If you used pork shoulder you could shred it now and make pulled pork sandwiches.