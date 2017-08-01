Results Here: Johnson County primary races

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County residents went to the polls on Tuesday for a variety of issues, the following results are unofficial from the Johnson County Election Board:
|Overland Park Council Member – Ward 1
|Vote Total
|Logan Heley
| 1,129
|Dave Janson (Incumbent)
| 485
|Dean Mercer
| 205
|Stephen Wyatt
| 120
|Olathe Council Member – Ward 3
|Vote Total
|Alan Martson Jr.
| 379
|Wes McCoy (Incumbent)
| 483
|Adam Thomas
| 517
|Anthony Walsh
| 150
|Olathe Council Member At-Large
|Vote Total
|Karin Brownlee
| 2,467
|Troy Calkins
| 707
|Jason Darby
| 402
|Deann Mitchell
| 1,357
|Gardner Council Member At-Large
|Vote Total
|Mark Baldwin
| 610
|Michael Blanchard
| 334
|Terrence Flowers
| 267
|Randy Gregorcyk
| 501
|Shirley Harley
| 307
|Jonathan Pelkey
| 86
|Scott Smith
| 552
|Gardner PD /Justice Center Bond
|Vote Total
|YES
| 1,059
|NO
| 438
|Lenexa Council Member – Ward 2
|Vote Total
|Stacy Knipp (Incumbent)
| 319
|Bill Nicks
| 336
|Dale Romme
| 189
|Lenexa Council Member – Ward 4
|Vote Total
|Samuel Davis
| 129
|Michael Elliott
| 189
|Mandy Stuke (Incumbent)
| 710
|Merriam Council Member – Ward 4
|Vote Total
|Sam Matier
| 84
|Cheryl Moore (Incumbent)
| 226
|David Neal
| 112
|Roeland Park Mayor
|Vote Total
|Roger Cooper
| 112
|Scott Gregory
| 74
|Mike Kelly
| 715
|Linda Mau
| 76
|Roeland Park Council – Ward 3
|Vote Total
|William Foy
| 40
|Linda Mau
| 46
|Claudia McCormack
| 209
|Shawnee Council Member – Ward 3
|Vote Total
|Justin Adrian
| 408
|Dave Myres
| 597
|Jeff Vaught (Incumbent)
| 304
|Shawnee Council Member – Ward 4
|Vote Total
|Lindsey Constance
| 584
|Brandon Kenig (Incumbent)
| 370
|Tony Noble
| 695
|Ajay Sood
| 13
|Shawnee Mission SD Board – Position 4
|Vote Total
|Lee Biard
| 302
|Craig Denny (Incumbent)
| 799
|Laura Guy
| 1,102
|Christopher White
| 661
|Shawnee Mission SD Board – Position 6
|Vote Total
|Mandi Hunter
| 3,666
|Cindy Neighbor (Incumbent)
| 3,659
|Heather Ousley
| 7,510
|Robert Roberge
| 439
|Fabian Shepard
| 2,430