Results Here: Johnson County primary races

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County residents went to the polls on Tuesday for a variety of issues, the following results are unofficial from the Johnson County Election Board:

Overland Park Council Member – Ward 1 Vote Total Logan Heley 1,129 Dave Janson (Incumbent) 485 Dean Mercer 205 Stephen Wyatt 120

Olathe Council Member – Ward 3 Vote Total Alan Martson Jr. 379 Wes McCoy (Incumbent) 483 Adam Thomas 517 Anthony Walsh 150

Olathe Council Member At-Large Vote Total Karin Brownlee 2,467 Troy Calkins 707 Jason Darby 402 Deann Mitchell 1,357

Gardner Council Member At-Large Vote Total Mark Baldwin 610 Michael Blanchard 334 Terrence Flowers 267 Randy Gregorcyk 501 Shirley Harley 307 Jonathan Pelkey 86 Scott Smith 552

Gardner PD /Justice Center Bond Vote Total YES 1,059 NO 438

Lenexa Council Member – Ward 2 Vote Total Stacy Knipp (Incumbent) 319 Bill Nicks 336 Dale Romme 189

Lenexa Council Member – Ward 4 Vote Total Samuel Davis 129 Michael Elliott 189 Mandy Stuke (Incumbent) 710

Merriam Council Member – Ward 4 Vote Total Sam Matier 84 Cheryl Moore (Incumbent) 226 David Neal 112

Roeland Park Mayor Vote Total Roger Cooper 112 Scott Gregory 74 Mike Kelly 715 Linda Mau 76

Roeland Park Council – Ward 3 Vote Total William Foy 40 Linda Mau 46 Claudia McCormack 209

Shawnee Council Member – Ward 3 Vote Total Justin Adrian 408 Dave Myres 597 Jeff Vaught (Incumbent) 304

Shawnee Council Member – Ward 4 Vote Total Lindsey Constance 584 Brandon Kenig (Incumbent) 370 Tony Noble 695 Ajay Sood 13

Shawnee Mission SD Board – Position 4 Vote Total Lee Biard 302 Craig Denny (Incumbent) 799 Laura Guy 1,102 Christopher White 661