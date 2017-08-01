Results Here: Johnson County primary races

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County residents went to the polls on Tuesday for a variety of issues, the following results are unofficial from the Johnson County Election Board:

Overland Park Council Member – Ward 1 Vote Total
Logan Heley  1,129
Dave Janson (Incumbent)  485
Dean Mercer  205
Stephen Wyatt  120
Olathe Council Member – Ward 3                 Vote Total
Alan Martson Jr.  379
Wes McCoy (Incumbent)  483
Adam Thomas  517
Anthony Walsh  150
Olathe Council Member At-Large               Vote Total
Karin Brownlee  2,467
Troy Calkins  707
Jason Darby  402
Deann Mitchell  1,357
Gardner Council Member At-Large            Vote Total
Mark Baldwin  610
Michael Blanchard  334
Terrence Flowers  267
Randy Gregorcyk  501
Shirley Harley  307
Jonathan Pelkey  86
Scott Smith  552
Gardner PD /Justice Center Bond              Vote Total
YES  1,059
NO  438
Lenexa Council Member – Ward 2                Vote Total 
Stacy Knipp (Incumbent)  319
Bill Nicks  336
Dale Romme  189
Lenexa Council Member – Ward 4          Vote Total
Samuel Davis  129
Michael Elliott  189
Mandy Stuke (Incumbent)  710
Merriam Council Member – Ward 4 Vote Total
Sam Matier  84
Cheryl Moore (Incumbent)  226
David Neal  112
Roeland Park Mayor                                 Vote Total
Roger Cooper  112
Scott Gregory  74
Mike Kelly  715
Linda Mau  76
Roeland Park Council – Ward 3         Vote Total
William Foy  40
Linda Mau  46
Claudia McCormack  209
Shawnee Council Member – Ward 3 Vote Total 
Justin Adrian  408
Dave Myres  597
Jeff Vaught (Incumbent)  304
Shawnee Council Member – Ward 4 Vote Total 
Lindsey Constance  584
Brandon Kenig (Incumbent)  370
Tony Noble  695
Ajay Sood  13
Shawnee Mission SD Board – Position 4 Vote Total   
Lee Biard  302
Craig Denny (Incumbent)  799
Laura Guy  1,102
Christopher White  661
Shawnee Mission SD Board – Position 6 Vote Total   
Mandi Hunter  3,666
Cindy Neighbor (Incumbent)  3,659
Heather Ousley  7,510
Robert Roberge  439
Fabian Shepard  2,430

 