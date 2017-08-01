Results Here: Wyandotte County primary races

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Primary races in Wyandotte County on Tuesday included the Unified Government Chief Executive/Mayor and Sheriff. The unofficial results from the Wyandotte County Election Office are below, so far only advanced votes have been tallied, no winners have been declared.

Chief Executive/Mayor Vote Total David Alvey 1,112 David Haley 818 Mark Holland 2,067 D. Keith Jordan 96 Janice Grant Witt 293

Sheriff Vote Total Donald Ash 2,194 Charles W. Bunnell 255 Marvin L. Main 323 Celisha Towers 968 Victor Webb 497

Commissioner District 5 Vote Total John T. Fotovich 150 Mike Kane 654 Sarah Kremer 408

Commissioner District 7 Vote Total George Cooper 138 Jim A. Gibson 113 Jim Walters 238

Commissioner District 8 Vote Total Brad Isnard 55 Kendon McClaine 129 Jane W. Philbrook 425