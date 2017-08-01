Results Here: Wyandotte County primary races

Posted 8:06 pm, August 1, 2017, by , Updated at 08:08PM, August 1, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Primary races in Wyandotte County on Tuesday included the Unified Government Chief Executive/Mayor and Sheriff. The unofficial results from the Wyandotte County Election Office are below, so far only advanced votes have been tallied, no winners have been declared.

Chief Executive/Mayor  Vote Total
David Alvey  1,112
David Haley  818
Mark Holland  2,067
D. Keith Jordan  96
Janice Grant Witt  293
Sheriff                                        Vote Total
Donald Ash  2,194
Charles W. Bunnell  255
Marvin L. Main  323
Celisha Towers  968
Victor Webb  497
Commissioner District 5 Vote Total
John T. Fotovich  150
Mike Kane  654
Sarah Kremer  408
Commissioner District 7 Vote Total
George Cooper  138
Jim A. Gibson  113
Jim Walters  238
Commissioner District 8 Vote Total
Brad Isnard  55
Kendon McClaine  129
Jane W. Philbrook  425
Mem. At Large Pos. 1         Vote Total
Kevin Braun  534
Mary Gonzales  2,099
Bryan Messmer  599
Nikole C. Owens  599

 