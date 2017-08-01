Results Here: Wyandotte County primary races

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Primary races in Wyandotte County on Tuesday included the Unified Government Chief Executive/Mayor and Sheriff. The unofficial results from the Wyandotte County Election Office are below, so far only advanced votes have been tallied, no winners have been declared.
|Chief Executive/Mayor
|Vote Total
|David Alvey
| 1,112
|David Haley
| 818
|Mark Holland
| 2,067
|D. Keith Jordan
| 96
|Janice Grant Witt
| 293
|Sheriff
|Vote Total
|Donald Ash
| 2,194
|Charles W. Bunnell
| 255
|Marvin L. Main
| 323
|Celisha Towers
| 968
|Victor Webb
| 497
|Commissioner District 5
|Vote Total
|John T. Fotovich
| 150
|Mike Kane
| 654
|Sarah Kremer
| 408
|Commissioner District 7
|Vote Total
|George Cooper
| 138
|Jim A. Gibson
| 113
|Jim Walters
| 238
|Commissioner District 8
|Vote Total
|Brad Isnard
| 55
|Kendon McClaine
| 129
|Jane W. Philbrook
| 425
|Mem. At Large Pos. 1
|Vote Total
|Kevin Braun
| 534
|Mary Gonzales
| 2,099
|Bryan Messmer
| 599
|Nikole C. Owens
| 599