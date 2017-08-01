Sporting KC star Matt Besler makes dream of girls soccer at Eudora High School a reality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUDORA, Kan. -- All they want is a chance to play.

Students at Eudora High School say they've wanted to field a girls' soocer team for a long time, and now, a cash donation from a famous name will get them started.

They've actually had a prep soccer program at EHS for a number years, according to the school's athletic director, Cara Kimberlin. However, the program has always been co-ed, because the school district has been unable to bankroll a girls-only soccer team -- until Matt Besler, MLS All-star from Sporting Kansas City, stepped in.

"They asked if I'd be on board with it, and I said I would," Besler said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Besler, the homegrown Sporting KC superstar, showed up in Eudora with checkbook in hand. Tuesday was the deadline the district had set for the girls' soccer program to find funding, and Besler's donation of $2,000 is enough to get the program started. Besler, who attended nearby Blue Valley West High School, has worked with American Standard, the bathroom fixtures manufacturer, to get the Lady Cardinals the money they needed.

"We've actually had a partnership for the past couple of years," Besler told FOX 4 News. "I'm honored to be here and represent Sporting Kansas City and add to the fun."

Besler also donated balls, jerseys and shin guards the Eudora Girls will need. Kimberlin tells FOX 4 News she plans to go to work scheduling matches for the fall season soon. A good-sized crowd gathered for the presentation at Eudora High School's stadium.

Sporting Kansas City, along with Besler, will host Atlanta United this coming Sunday at 7 p.m. at Children's Mercy Park.