Staffing issues at Jackson County Jail leave visitors shut out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Jackson County Jail shut down visitations on Tuesday citing staffing issues. FOX 4 talked to a handful of inmate's family members who showed up to find the doors locked and a sign on the them saying there would be no visitations.

The jail issued a statement that read:

"Due to unforeseen absences today, it was in the best interest of the safety and security of staff, inmates and visitors to our facility to temporarily suspend visitations. The necessary adjustments are being made to return to normal operations soon."

Frustrated family members said they had taken off work or left work early expecting to have a visit on Tuesday.

"She just told me that they didn't have enough help, 25 people had walked out today, I mean called in today," said Rhonda Williams, a mother of an inmate.

Several people FOX 4 interviewed said staff told them more than a dozen people called into work sick on Tuesday.

Williams said she is concerned about less staff being on hand.

"Is my son safe?'" she said to FOX 4.

FOX 4 reached out to a union representative for some employees at the jail but did not hear back as of Tuesday night.