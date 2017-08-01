Standoff that lasted overnight near 30th and Lister ends peacefully with arrest of suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A standoff that lasted nearly seven hours ended peacefully early Tuesday morning.

Police say it began as a domestic disturbance at a home near 30th and Lister around 11 p.m.

The suspect had a wife and a child, but they were not inside the home at the time of the standoff. His wife told responding police that her husband had assaulted her and was armed with a handgun.

The man allegedly told police that he would have a shootout with them before they could arrest him.

Police say the man, who was a suspect in a robbery, eventually walked out of the home peacefully and was taken into custody.