Standoff that lasted overnight near 30th and Lister ends peacefully with arrest of suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A standoff that lasted nearly seven hours ended peacefully early Tuesday morning.
Police say it began as a domestic disturbance at a home near 30th and Lister around 11 p.m.
The suspect had a wife and a child, but they were not inside the home at the time of the standoff. His wife told responding police that her husband had assaulted her and was armed with a handgun.
The man allegedly told police that he would have a shootout with them before they could arrest him.
Police say the man, who was a suspect in a robbery, eventually walked out of the home peacefully and was taken into custody.
39.099727 -94.578567