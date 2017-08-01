× The Great Blackout: Places to watch and celebrate the solar eclipse

The beginning of the solar eclipse will start at 11:40 a.m. It will reach totality at 1:06 p.m. We will have about 2 minutes and 19 seconds of total darkness. Obviously, it’s a big event, especially because Kansas City is in the path of totality. Others around the continent will only see a partial eclipse, but those of us in Kansas City have prime seats for the totality.

MISSOURI

St Joseph Eclipse events

Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square

701 Felix Street

Enjoy the eclipse from beautiful downtown. Live entertainment, food and drink vendors, as well as short walking distance to unique dining and shopping.

East Hills Shopping Center

3702 Frederick Avenue

shopeasthills.com

816-279-566

A solar total eclipse of the sun is one of the most spectacular occurrences you can experience. The mall’s huge parking lot is a city-approved viewing location and will offer a free planetarium shows Saturday-Monday, special store discounts, food court, and a nice place to cool off.

Pony Express National Museum & Pony School

914 Penn Street

816-279-5059

PonyExpress.org

Viewing location with events

Remington Nature Center

1502 McArthur Drive

816-271-5499

stjoenaturecenter.info

St. Joe Frontier Casino

777 Winners Circle

816-279-5514

stjofrontiercasino.com

7am-5pm.

Enjoy this beautiful location next to the Missouri River. The area includes Riverfront Park, the Riverwalk, Remington Nature Center and the St. Jo Frontier Casino. The viewing location at the Nature Center parking lot includes outside information booth, inside eclipse window displays, and a scavenger hunt. Touring Nature Center is $3 or less per person. Casino lot includes food tent and entertainment.

Rosecrans Memorial Airport

100B NW Rosecrans Road

816-271-4886

Rosecrans will have a large primitive camping and RV areas Aug 19-21, $40 per night/RV $60 per night. Parking $20 per car day of the event. (All reserve tickets at bit.ly/SolarEclipseAtRosecrans), amateur and professional astronomers with high-powered, safety-filtered telescopes, and detailed running commentaries by Michael Bakich from Astronomy Magazine. (Tune into Eagle Radio stations to listen live – 105.5FM, 1550FM, 92.7FM, and 680AM.)

Solar Eclipse Golf Classic

St. Joseph Country Club

50 Ridgeland Rd.

solareclipsegolfclassic.com

GreatLIFE KC is hosting a charity golf classic to celebrate the eclipse and benefit area children through the GreatLIFE Cares Foundation and Royals Charities. St. Joseph Country Club is one of 24 locations participating in the tournament on August 21st.

St. Joseph Harley Davidson

4020 S US Hwy 169

stjoeharleydavidson.com

Eclipse watch party 10am-4pm with Hog Chapter cook-out.

Tipple Hill Winery & Vineyard

10501 US Hwy 36, Easton, MO – 5 miles east of St. Joseph, on Hwy 36.

tipplehillwinery.com

Open 10:30am – 5pm. viewing location with limited space. (bring lawn chairs). Food Vendors and Telescope viewing available. Outside live music 12:30 – 2:30pm. Wine sampling featuring the special edition “Totality Solar Eclipse” wine (limited supply). Complimentary viewing eyeglasses with wine purchase, while supplies last.

Trails West!® Festival

Civic Center Park/City Hall

1100 Frederick Avenue

816-233-0231

TrailsWest.org

Viewing location opens at 10 am

“Total Solar Eclipse-A-Palooza”

Phil Welch Stadium

2600 Southwest Pkwy

816- 279-7856

stjoemustangs.com

Soren Petro and Kurtis Seabolt, hosts of The Program on Sports Radio 810, will be doing a live remote at Phil Welch Stadium. Watch event also includes Mini Golf, Volleyball, Face Painting, Dunk Tank, Sprinkler Area, Kids Home Run Derby, Bounce House, and more. All activities are free with the purchase of a ticket. The event is 11 am – 3 pm. Tickets are on sale now, $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under, and may be purchased by calling 816-279-7856 or visiting the Mustangs Gift Shop at Phil Welch Stadium.

Smithville Lake- Eclipse Viewing Picnic

The Aquarian Organization of Astrologers, Kansas City (AOA) has reserved Sailboat Cove at Smithville Lake to view the eclipse.. They are hosting a picnic at the Sailboat Cove picnic shelter and providing safe viewing glasses, a cold beer on a hot day, and munchies. The event is open to the public. The registration fee is $20 and you must pre-register on the AOA website.

There is also a lot of information on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AstrologyKansasCity/

Eclipse & Sips Fest Finale

Jowler Creek Winery

16905 Jowler Creek Rd.

Platte City, MO

They’ll have live music by the band Soular before and after the eclipse, food vendors, wine and beer by the glass and bottle, as well as $5 glasses of our super-refreshing, signature “Solar Sangria” drink. Each $20 general admission ticket to the event includes access to all outdoor activities, a pair of special eclipse glasses, a wine tasting of 5 of our wines and a limited-edition Eclipse & Sips Wine Glass for you to keep! Reserve a table for 8-people in our shaded wine tent for $50/table, or purchase a VIP ticket for $75 to get all the perks of our general admission ticket. Tickets are limited in supply! Purchase your tickets here or by calling (816) 858-5528.

Experience the Eclipse 2017

Union Station-Kansas City

30 W Pershing Rd.

Spend an entire day at Science City’s Solar Eclipse Watch party with interactive, hands-on themed programming in Science City, the Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium and the newest space, Haverty Yard. Entry into Science City includes free admission into planetarium, free solar glasses (first come, first served, as supplies last), solar telescope and projection viewings from the new Haverty Family Yards, and a special appearance by FOX 4 Chief Meteorologist Mike Thompson.

Shatto Milk Solar Eclipse Experience (SOLD OUT)

Tickets are $50 per car and that fee includes two event T-shirts and two solar eclipse viewing glasses.

Those that register will be allowed to start parking at 8:30 a.m. and will need to be onsite and parked by 10:30 a.m.

Address: 9406 N. Hwy. 33 in Osborn, MO

Moonshine: Eclipse Watch Party

One McCormick Lane in Weston, Mo. 64098

Free to the public, but there is only so much parking available. It’s essential that anyone who is interested in the event register on the Moonshine page on the Holladay website to receive their parking pass.

Click here for more information: http://holladaydistillery.com/eclipse/

Start time 11:00am (though the distillery opens at 10:00 am)

Eclipse expected to occur over Weston just after 1:00 pm.

All guests will receive complimentary “eclipse glasses” (solar filters) and free Little Debbie Star Crunch and Moon Pie snacks. HollaDogs and other food items will be available for purchase.

Eclipse-themed cocktails in souvenir “Moonshine” cups will be available for purchase for guests who are 21+.

The event will feature the smooth solar stylings of DJ Thundercutz.

Shoal Creek Living History Museum in Hodge Park

7000 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64156

Raytown Rocks the Eclipse

Located on the Greenspace Downtown.

Free hot dogs, a hot dog eating contest, moon-pie eating contest, eclipse glasses for purchase, dunk tank, concession stand.

City Market Eclipse Watch Party

City Market is showcasing the entire span of the eclipse with free performances and educational activities while we wait, watch and experience this incredible event as a community. Click here to learn more.

WDAF-FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria will serve as Master of Ceremonies along with eclipse expert Science City’s Patrick Hess and retired geophysicist Laura Tyson.

Here’s a schedule of events:

PRE-SHOW WHILE THE SUN SHINES

10:30–11:00am: Sun Salutation & standing yoga practice

11:00–11:30am: DJ dance party celestial-themed popular music

HERE COMES THE MOON!

11:30–11:35am: Welcome, Sponsor/Partner Introductions, General Information

11:35–11:40am: Mass meditation marks beginning of the eclipse

11:45–11:50am: Eyewear reminder, eclipse percentage update and Q&A with Patrick Hess, Science City

11:45–12:15pm: Celestial-themed karaoke dance party with Alamo Drafthouse

12:15–12:20pm: Eyewear reminder, eclipse percentage update & solar power info with Laura Tyson

AS DAY TURNS TO NIGHT AND BACK TO DAY AGAIN

12:20–1:05pm: MoonDrop Circus, aerial acrobatics troupe

1:05–1:08pm: Countdown to TOTALITY

1:08–1:09pm: TOTALITY

1:09–2:20pm: American Floyd performs Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon album w/ light/video show

2:20– 2:30pm: Wrap-up and acknowledgements

Food Truck Frenzy Eclipse

1001 Argosy Pkwy, Riverside, Mo.

Tickets are $5 (Ticket pays for protective eyeware.)

*Must purchase food from food trucks.

Bring your own blankets and law chairs and claim your spot. Click here for tickets.

Chicken N Pickle Eclipse Party

1761 Burlington Street

North Kansas City, Mo.

On the rooftop

From 12-4 p.m., Chicken N Pickle will host an eclipse party on its massive rooftop. You can purchase viewing glasses, glow-in-the-dark swag and drink specials, giveaways, an aerial bartender, a DJ and two pickleball tournaments. Tickets are $10 each and are available starting July 21. Click here to read more.

KANSAS

Kansas City, Kan., businesses will be handing out eclipse glasses to ticket holders and guests on the following dates

Schlitterbahn Kansas City Waterpark – August 19 & 20

Kansas City T-Bones – August 19 & 20

Sporting KC – August 19

Cabela’s – August 21

Richard Petty Driving Experience – August 19 & 20

All Wyandotte County Museums – August 19 & 20

Rowe Ridge Vineyard & Winery – August 21

Legends Outlets Kansas City (Management or Security Office) – August 19-21

Eclipse Aire Fest

Amelia Earhart Airport

16701 286th Rd.

Atchison, Kansas

16701 286th Rd

Click here for more information. You’ll need an Event Access Pass for $10 per standard vehicle.

Benedictine College – The Great American Eclipse

Click here for more details.

1020 North 2nd Street, Atchison, KS

Benedictine College is ready for the eclipse with the construction of an observatory, lectures from two Vatican Observatory astronomers, use of the 2,800-seat football stadium for comfortable viewing, distribution of free solar glasses, solar filtered telescopes and an “astronomy-themed” music concert. The college plans a two-day celebration.

Tickets are FREE, but are required for entrance into the Wilcox Stadium. Make your RSVP and get your tickets by contacting Sue Durkin at sdurkin@benedictine.edu. NOTE: There is no general parking on campus on August 21. Reserved VIP Parking and Handicapped Parking will be available on campus. All other attendees will have to find parking on the side streets in town or around campus. Access to campus will be extremely restricted all day.

Eclipse Celebration in Lawrence

Shenk Sports Complex

23rd & Iowa

Telescopes and astronomers on hand to help people learn about the eclipse.

Food trucks such as Kona Ice and Ad Astra Food Trucks will offer food and cool treats for purchase.

Lawrence Public Library, the Spencer Museum of Art and the KU Natural History Museum will offer activities such as an opportunity to decorate and launch water bottle rockets.

Eclipse viewing glasses will be available while they last.

Johnson County, Kansas Parks

Including:

Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch Rd, Merriam, KS

Shawnee Mission Park

7900 Renner Road, Shawnee, KS

Heritage Park. Food trucks and Water One will be available at each location. First 200 guests at each location will receive viewing glasses.

T-Bones Eclipse-viewing Party

Community America Ballpark

1800 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS

First 200 people receive complimentary tickets for that nights home game. Food will be available for purchase. Blankets welcome.

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Rowe Ridge Winery & Vineyard

1255 Leavenworth Road Kansas City, KS

The Eclipse will be visible from the deck and the vineyard. Special eclipse glasses will be available for safe viewing of this once in a lifetime event. Wine, sangria and shushes will be available. For more information call 913.721.9776.

FOX 4 will continue to update this list, as necessary.