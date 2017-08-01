Tiny traveler fist bumps passengers as he boards flight at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Video of an adorable little boy boarding a flight at Kansas City International Airport is making people everywhere smile.

Instagram user Alya J posted the video of her son walking down the aisle of a plane fist bumping passengers.

“My son on the campaign trail, attempting to win the hearts of airline passengers in the hopes of becoming the next Southwest ambassador,” Alya captioned the video.

The tiny traveler stopped at each row and held up his fist. Without hesitation, passengers returned the gesture and smiled at the little guy en route to his seat.

“He is making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time,” his mom added to her caption.

My son on the campaign trail, attempting to win the hearts of airline passengers in the hopes of becoming the next Southwest ambassador. He is making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time! 👊🏼#fistbump #southwest #airport #airplane #raleighbound #southwestair @southwestair A post shared by Alya J (@mamaj1822) on Jul 21, 2017 at 5:57am PDT