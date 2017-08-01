Up close with KC Zoo’s red-tailed hawk who survived being hit by a car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX 4's monthly "Zoo To You" segment is full of fun and facts. Each month a member of the Kansas City Zoo brings an animal by the studio and shares what makes them so unique. On Tuesday, Aug. 1 Randy Wisthoff brought a red-tailed hawk named Aketcheta.

According to Randy, red-tailed hawks are amazingly adapted for life in the air. The red-tailed hawk is one of the largest birds you’ll see in North America, yet even the biggest females weigh in at only about 3 pounds. They're best found along highways and open fields, large open areas for the bird to search for food. They generally eat rodents or small mammals, but can be found eating birds and snakes.

Aketcheta, who was hit by a car in western Kansas, can fly a little bit, but crash-related injuries to her wing don't allow her to fly far or for long.

Fun events happening at the zoo:

Elephant Baths: Splish, Splash, the zoo's seven elephants are taking a bath! Join in the fun on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6. The elephants will be cooling down with an elephant bath courtesy of the Kansas City Fire Department at 1 p.m.

Zootastik Learning Fest-Migratory Birds: Join the zoo for ZLF and learn how to help conserve our birds and their habitats. On Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13. Celebrate the feathered friends with crafts and activities in the lobby from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Zootastik Learning Fest activities are included in Zoo admission.

Watermelon Summer Smash: On Saturday, Aug. 19 & Sunday, Aug. 20 the animals will get a special, summertime treat- big, green watermelons! Watch as they smash, stomp and slurp the delicious fruit. It’s sure to be a smashing good time.

Early Morning Hours: Wake up with the animals and see then when they are the most active. The Zoo will be open early, at 8 a.m. everyday this summer. Those early morning hours run through Labor Day.