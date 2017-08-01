With a baby arriving same day, Independence couple has expensive landscaping equipment stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A family from the metro is experiencing life's highs and lows simultaneously.

They were forced to call in police after thousands of dollars in landscaping equipment was stolen -- on the same day a joyous new arrival came into the picture.

There are mixed emotions inside Korey Nagel's home here in Independence. On Friday, he and his wife Kristen welcomed a brand new baby girl, Kynlee. That same day, Korey, who owns Nagel Lawn Care, was mowing a nearby lawn in the Ramsgate neighborhood, when his truck and mowers were stolen.

The Nagels, who say they've been married for just over a year, are managing to smile and dote over their new daughter while considering their immediate future with limited income. Both Korey and Kynlee are teachers within the Independence School District, and say they depend on the lawn care business to make ends meet.

Korey says he was trimming along the side of a client's yard, and had left his truck for only five minutes last Friday morning. When he turned back from his trimming, his Black 2006 Ford F-150 and a trailer filled with landscaping equipment, including two professional grade lawnmowers, was gone.

"To know that I was out, possibly tens of thousands of dollars, and with a baby on the way, hurt," Korey Nagel told FOX 4 News on Tuesday.

Kynlee was born closer to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, and the theft from that morning has stolen from the joy the Nagels say they should be experiencing upon the birth of their first child. Korey says he needed to use Kristen's car to drive her to the hospital to deliver the child.

"I had an anger deep down. How could someone do something so terrible?" Kristen Nagel said. "I wish they knew how much they truly impacted someone else's life."

Korey Nagel's Facebook post concerning the theft has been shared over a thousand times. He says it was social media tip that prompted him to visit Kansas City Police Impound on Tuesday morning, where one of his mowers was recovered. Mr. Nagel says his truck and other gear, including a 52" mower, is still missing. He estimates the total theft at more than $30,000.

"I can't get any of my stuff done. Yards have been skipped," Korey Nagel said. "Having that hanging over my head? It's mean that I have to think about something like that during a special time like this."

The Nagels say Korey has no income while are searching for that stolen equipment. if you can help them find the mowers, and everything that he's missing, please call the Independence Police Department.