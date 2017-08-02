City of Grandview says repairing damage from flash flooding will cost more than $1.3 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- The city of Grandview says clean up from Thursday's flash flooding will cost more than $1.3 million.

According to the initial damage assessment from the Grandview Fire Department, the city received 18 calls into 911 during the flooding. There were 38 structures that were damaged and another two businesses.

Overall, 66 people were impacted according to the report and the city received two calls for water rescues.

Many families that live in the area say it is long road ahead of them to rebuild. Some lost their stove, refrigerator and even their entertainment system in the flood.

The price tag of $1.3 million does not include all the personal property lost, such as cars or other belongings. It also does not include any damage to the city property.