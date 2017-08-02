Full list of cities not participating in this year’s Tax Free Holiday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s almost time for the Tax Free Holiday in Missouri, but before you hit the stores, there’s a few things you’ll want to note.

This year the Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 6.

During that time certain back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies, computers, and other items as defined by the statute, are exempt from sales tax.

You don’t have to be a Missouri resident or student to take advantage of the deal.

Not every city and county is participating this year, so you’ll want to check the lists below before shopping.

Cities opting out:

  • Alton
  • Ash Grove
  • Ashland
  • Battlefield
  • Bellerive Acres
  • Berkeley
  • Beverly Hills
  • Black Jack
  • Blackwater
  • Bland
  • Bloomfield
  • Bolivar
  • Boonville
  • Branson
  • Brentwood
  • Bridgeton
  • Byrnes Mill
  • Cabool
  • California
  • Camdenton
  • Canton
  • Cape Girardeau
  • Carl Junction
  • Carthage
  • Cassville
  • Centertown
  • Chamois
  • Charlack
  • Chillicothe
  • Claycomo
  • Clayton
  • Collins
  • Columbia
  • Cool Valley
  • Crestwood
  • Crystal City
  • Des Peres
  • Desloge
  • DeSoto
  • Doniphan
  • Edmundson
  • Eldon
  • Eldorado Springs
  • Ellisville
  • Ellsinore
  • Elsberry
  • Everton
  • Fair Grove
  • Farmington
  • Fayette
  • Ferguson
  • Festus
  • Flint Hill
  • Freeman
  • Fremont Hills
  • Frontenac
  • Garden City
  • Gerald
  • Glasgow
  • Granby
  • Grandin
  • Grant City
  • Green City
  • Greendale
  • Half Way
  • Hartville
  • Hawk Point
  • Higginsville
  • Hollister
  • Holts Summit
  • Houston
  • Ironton
  • Jane
  • Jefferson City
  • Joplin
  • Kingdom City
  • Kirkwood
  • Koshkonong
  • Ladue
  • Laurie
  • Leadington
  • Liberal
  • Licking
  • Loma Linda
  • Malden
  • Manchester
  • Maplewood
  • Marble Hill
  • Marceline
  • Marlborough Village
  • Marshfield
  • Marthasville
  • Merriam Woods Village
  • Meta
  • Moberly
  • Monett
  • Montgomery City
  • Moscow Mills
  • Mount Vernon
  • Mountain Grove
  • Naylor
  • Neosho
  • New Haven
  • New Madrid
  • New Melle
  • Nixa
  • Noel
  • Norborne
  • Northwoods
  • Oakland
  • Osage Beach
  • Overland
  • Owensville
  • Ozark
  • Palmyra
  • Paris
  • Pattonsburg
  • Peculiar
  • Pevely
  • Platte Woods
  • Poplar Bluff
  • Purdy
  • Qulin
  • Reeds Spring
  • Richmond Heights
  • Riverside
  • Rock Hill
  • Rockaway Beach
  • Savannah
  • Sedalia
  • Seligman
  • Shelbina
  • Shrewsbury
  • Skidmore
  • Smithton
  • Smithville
  • Springfield
  • St Ann
  • St Elizabeth
  • St Mary
  • St Peters
  • Ste Genevieve
  • Stockton
  • Sugar Creek
  • Taos
  • Thayer
  • Town & Country
  • Trenton
  • Twin Oaks
  • University City
  • Urich
  • Vandalia
  • Velda
  • Walnut Grove
  • Warson Woods
  • Washburn
  • Waynesville
  • Webster Groves
  • West Plains
  • Willard
  • Willow Springs

