If you’re running our of vacation ideas, this travel writer has a new list for you to check out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You don't have to spend thousands of dollars on plane tickets to Europe or Africa to experience new sights and sounds.

In his new book, St. Louis broadcaster and travel writer Bill Clevlen shares 100 things to see and do in the U.S.

Bill joined Fox 4's Nick Vasos on Wednesday to share some of his favorite experiences from the list such as the Indianapolis 500.

You can meet Bill Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Kansas City Public Library's Plaza branch. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

If you can't make it, you can check out his website.