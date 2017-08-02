× Inspectors work on solution for concrete barrier damage on I-70 in downtown KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bridge inspectors for The Missouri Department of Transportation are looking at the section of a concrete barrier struck by a commercial vehicle on westbound I-70 over Troost Ave., in downtown Kansas City Tuesday afternoon.

The commercial vehicle struck the barrier, causing the barrier to partially topple over.

District Engineer Brian Kidwell says the impact of the crash also damaged part of the bridge deck on I-70 as well as the barrier. Kidwell says inspectors are now in the process of determining a fix. Morning rush hour traffic on Wednesday was congested there at I-70 and Troost because of the lane shutdown.

A timeline of the repairs has not been determined. All work is weather dependent.