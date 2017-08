KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say one person was shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon in the area of 37th and Woodland, the scene is just west of 71 Highway and near the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council.

Extensive details about the person shot haven’t been released yet, nor has any suspect information or what led up to the shooting.

We’ll update this story with more information when it’s released. This is Kansas City’s 87th homicide of 2017, there were 60 at this time in 2016.