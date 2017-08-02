KCK family fuming after they school district denied son’s transfer despite their bullying concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A KCK couple is fuming after they say they fought hard to get their second grader transferred to another school because the child said his classmates repeatedly bullied him. But on Wednesday they say their request was denied.

Next Friday marks the first day of school for Hazel Grove Elementary School students and Xavier Coleman doesn't even want to think about returning there.

"Everybody don't like me over there and they're always bullying me," Xavier told FOX 4.

Frustrated mom Virginia Myers says her 7-year-old son was constantly bullied by other students during the last school year. Myers says during one incident on a school bus, a boy cut her son's hair with a pair of scissors. Myers says Xavier was recently diagnosed as a special needs student with slight ADHD.

The mom says in March she asked that her child be transferred from Hazel Grove to White Church elementary because she was concerned about his safety. But on Wednesday Myers says a school staff member told her the district will not allow Xavier to be transferred.

"She said, 'well we would like to work with him for at least a quarter.' I said that's unacceptable. I'm not gonna send my child back through this again," Myers said. "They have never did anything to resolve none of the stuff with him."

The school district provided this statement:

Spokesman David Smith also says Hazel Grove has two counselors on hand and he's confident that Xavier is being well cared for by the school's staff.

Even though she says her son won't return to this school, Myers still plans to meet with the principal Thursday.