Lexington, Mo., man knocks girl off bike, chases others, police say

LEXINGTON, Mo. — A 69-year-old Lexington, Mo., man is charged in Lafayette County with endangering the welfare of a child and attempted sexual abuse.

Lexington police say Ronald Crawford was arrested and charged after he allegedly tried to grab a girl while she was riding her bike, knocking her off the bike and causing her to pass out.

The alleged victim was one of several girls Crawford tried to entice on July 31st.

Police say at about 7:15 p.m., police took a report from two girls who said Crawford gave them $5 when they had no money to get food at McDonalds. They say he then sat at the table beside them and said things to them that they told police were ‘weird’.

The man reportedly said he knew all girls liked money. He allegedly told them he had a pick-up truck and stated it would be fun to take them for a ride.

They say they left and when they saw the man again sitting at a park, they fled.

Police then took another report from a juvenile female who was crying and visibly upset. She told police she and her sister were chased by a man who then grabbed her.

The victim said she first saw the man at 9th and Main Street. She later told police she was on her bike riding from Fifth to Ninth Street when she saw Crawford. She says he chased her and got close enough to knock her off her bike. She says she fell off the bike and thinks she may have briefly lost consciousness. When she came to her senses, she says she punched the man in the face.

When Crawford was taken to jail, police say jail staff found a pair of small girl’s underpants in Crawford’s pocket.

Bond is set at $100,000.