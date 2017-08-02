Local stay-at-home mom’s Facebook post strikes chord with moms all over as she says stop judging each other

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Just because you drink with your girlfriends or your house is never clean, it doesn't make you a "bad mom."

Local mom, Karen Johnson, posted about this less than two weeks ago and since then, it's resonated with women around the world.

Her Facebook post has been shared more than half a million times, as it is clearly a message that needed to be heard.

The 21st Century Stay-At-Home-Mom joined Fox 4 Wednesday, Aug. 2 to share her story and what motivated her to write the post.

Her message highlights how tough it is being a parent, and that despite doing our best - most parents face constant judgment from others.

"I drink a beer or glass of wine (sometimes in front of my kids!) on occasion. I'm a good mom. My neighbor and good friend doesn't drink. also a good mom..." she wrote in her post that now has more than 37,000 comments.

